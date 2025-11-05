NBC Projects Sherrill Wins New Jersey Governor Race

NBC News has projected that Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill will win the New Jersey governor's race, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Sherrill's victory marks a significant achievement for the Democratic Party, as she becomes the second female governor in the state's history, following Christine Todd Whitman.

Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-term U.S. representative, focused her campaign on the state's high cost of living, pledging to declare a state of emergency on utility costs and to challenge the Trump administration's policies. She emphasized her military background and experience in decision-making, which resonated with voters. In their first debate, Sherrill criticized Ciattarelli as a Trump ally, stating, "He’ll do whatever Trump tells him to do, and I will fight anybody to work for you" NBC News reported.

The race drew significant attention and funding, with over $95 million spent on ads by both parties. Sherrill's campaign was bolstered by endorsements from high-profile Democrats, including former President Barack Obama. MSNBC noted that Sherrill's win could have national implications for the upcoming midterm elections, as Democrats aim to regain control of Congress.

Despite a narrowing lead in the polls, Sherrill managed to secure victory, demonstrating her appeal across New Jersey's diverse electorate. NorthJersey.com reported that Sherrill's campaign overcame challenges, including controversies over her Naval Academy record. Nonetheless, her message of unity and progress resonated with voters, leading to her historic win.