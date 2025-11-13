New Jersey Hall of Fame Welcomes 2025 Inductees

New Jersey is set to honor its 2025 Hall of Fame class, featuring a diverse group of individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields. The induction ceremony will take place on November 21 at The Arena at the American Dream in East Rutherford, with actor Danny DeVito confirmed as the host.

Among the inductees is Martin Brodeur, a retired hockey goalie and current executive for the New Jersey Devils. Brodeur, celebrated for his outstanding career, will be honored alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, an Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles.

The Performing Arts and Entertainment category will see the induction of David Bryan, keyboardist for the rock band Bon Jovi, and the Jonas Brothers, a popular pop band. Also joining them are the Isley Brothers, a Grammy Award-winning music group known for hits like "Shout" and "It's Your Thing."

In the Arts and Letters category, CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash and Emmy Award-winning journalist Mary Alice Williams will be recognized. The Enterprise category includes honorees such as restaurateur David Burke and businessman Zygi Wilf.

The Public Service category will posthumously honor Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury William E. Simon, and former New Jersey Attorney General David T. Wilentz.

According to the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the inductees were chosen from a pool of 60 nominees through a public vote. This year's class reflects the diverse talent and resilience associated with New Jersey, showcasing the state's influence in various fields.

The event will also feature year-round programming to celebrate the achievements of the 2025 class and previous inductees. For more information about the Hall of Fame and the ceremony, visit njhalloffame.org.