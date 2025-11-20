Respiratory Viruses Surge in New Jersey

In New Jersey, a rise in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), is leading to increased hospital admissions. According to NJ.com, hospitalizations have been climbing since the week ending October 25, particularly among those aged 65 and older for COVID-19 and influenza, and among children aged 0-4 and adults 65 and older for RSV.

The current situation, while concerning, is not as severe as last year's "quad-demic," which saw four viruses circulating at once. However, health officials expect cases to rise as colder weather and holiday gatherings increase indoor activities.

COVID-19 test positivity rates are rising in the state, with 35 emergency department visits resulting in hospitalization for the week ending November 8. While the worst of the pandemic is over, COVID-19 remains a public health threat, particularly in long-term care facilities.

RSV, which typically causes mild symptoms, can be severe for infants, older adults, and the immunocompromised. Advances in hospital technology and the availability of monoclonal antibody products have helped manage RSV cases more effectively this year.

The flu season, which usually peaks between December and February, led to 43 million illnesses and 38,000 deaths last year. Health experts recommend flu vaccinations for everyone aged six months and older.

AOL reports that despite the rise in cases, national levels of acute respiratory illness remain low. Families are advised to take preventive measures, such as vaccinations and limiting exposure to sick individuals, to protect against these viruses.