NJ Hall of Fame Induction Honors State Legends

The 17th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place today at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford. Hosted by actor Danny DeVito, a Hall of Fame member since 2010, the event will honor 17 new inductees who have made significant contributions to their fields.

Among the inductees are Martin Brodeur, a retired hockey goalie and current executive for the New Jersey Devils, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, an Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles. The performing arts and entertainment category will see the induction of David Bryan, keyboardist for Bon Jovi, the Jonas Brothers, and the Isley Brothers, known for hits like "Shout" and "It's Your Thing."

In the arts and letters category, CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash and Emmy Award-winning journalist Mary Alice Williams will be recognized. The enterprise category includes honorees such as renowned chef David Burke and businessman Zygi Wilf. The public service category will posthumously honor Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury William E. Simon, and former New Jersey Attorney General David T. Wilentz.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame, which opened its permanent home at the American Dream mall nearly a year ago, selected the inductees from a pool of 60 nominees through a public vote. Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, said, "These inductees have made an extraordinary impact in their respective fields and continue to inspire generations."

The ceremony will include year-round programming to celebrate the achievements of the 2025 class and previous inductees. For more information about the Hall of Fame and the ceremony, visit njhalloffame.org.