Transportation Secretary Duffy Urges Kindness at Newark Airport

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday (November 24) to encourage travelers to be kind and respectful during the busy holiday season. He emphasized the importance of civility as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving. Duffy's visit is part of a new campaign called "The Golden Age of Travel Starts With You," aimed at promoting good behavior on flights and at airports.

During a news conference, Duffy advised travelers to help each other, such as assisting with placing bags in overhead bins, and to use polite expressions like "please" and "thank you" with flight attendants. He also suggested that dressing appropriately can lead to better behavior, advising against taking off shoes or wearing slippers and pajamas on planes.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), nearly 82 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between November 25 and December 1. This includes about 73 million driving, 6 million flying, and 2.5 million using other means of transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) anticipates this Thanksgiving to be the busiest for air travel in 15 years.

Duffy's campaign comes in response to a rise in unruly passenger behavior, with the Department of Transportation reporting 13,800 incidents since 2021. The FAA has seen a 400% increase in in-flight outbursts since 2019. Duffy hopes the campaign will inspire travelers to restore courtesy and class to air travel, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone.