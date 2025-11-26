Two NJ Towns Make Travel and Leisure's List of Top 25 Christmas Hot Spots

Cape May and Atlantic City have been recognized as two of the best Christmas towns in the United States, according to a recent list by Travel and Leisure. Cape May secured the 21st spot, celebrated for its Victorian architecture and festive holiday atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy the garland-adorned Washington Street Mall and the seaside winter wonderland at Congress Hall. Bernadette Matthews, President of the Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce, expressed pride in the recognition, highlighting the town's appeal to families and couples. The Chamber has also released a holiday booklet to guide visitors through the season's events and attractions.

Atlantic City ranked 23rd on the list, noted for its vibrant holiday spirit. The annual tree lighting at The Quarter at Tropicana shopping center is a key highlight. The city offers a unique blend of holiday festivities, combining the excitement of its casinos and boardwalk with traditional Christmas celebrations.

Both towns provide a festive experience for locals and visitors alike, making them must-visit destinations during the holiday season.