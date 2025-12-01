Snowstorm to Hit Northern New Jersey This Week

A coastal winter storm is forecast to bring significant snowfall to northern New Jersey this week. The National Weather Service predicts up to eight inches of snow, particularly in higher elevations of Sussex and Passaic Counties. The storm is expected to begin on Tuesday (December 2), bringing a mix of snow and possible sleet to central New Jersey.

According to AccuWeather, the storm is part of a larger system affecting the Midwest and Northeast, with snow already impacting areas from Kansas to Maine. The storm will bring the first widespread accumulating snow of the season to many parts of the Northeast.

The storm is expected to move quickly, preventing excessive snowfall in most areas, but a pocket of heavier snow is possible in the Catskills and Berkshires. The storm could also bring a mix of snow, sleet, and rain to areas including New York City and Philadelphia.

As reported by Watchers News, the storm is expected to create hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snow and possible icing, especially in areas north and west of the I-95 corridor. The storm is predicted to exit through Canada by Tuesday night, with dry and windy weather returning on Wednesday (December 3).