State of Emergency in NJ as Winter Storm Approaches

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for parts of northern New Jersey starting Tuesday (December 2) due to an impending winter storm. The declaration affects Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties, where hazardous weather conditions are expected, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The state of emergency begins at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until the conditions improve.

According to Governor Murphy, the storm could bring one to six inches of snow to northwestern New Jersey. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories, predicting that Sussex County may receive the highest snowfall, with up to six inches expected. As reported by Yahoo News, early snow is expected to transition to freezing rain along the northwest I-95 and I-78 corridors by midday Tuesday.

Governor Murphy urged residents to exercise caution, remain alert, and follow safety protocols. The Department of Transportation is activating crews and contractors overnight to manage the forecasted winter weather. The governor also advised nonessential personnel to stay off the roads to avoid interfering with emergency responders.

The National Weather Service noted that the storm's impact could be significant, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. The storm is expected to bring northeast winds shifting to northwest winds, with gusts up to 35 mph by the afternoon. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by checking local forecasts and updates from the National Weather Service.