Early Ski Season Kicks Off in Tri-State Area

Ski enthusiasts in the Tri-State area are in for an early treat as ski resorts across the region announce their opening dates for the 2025-26 season. In the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, Camelback Resort in Tannersville led the charge by opening today (December 3). According to Camelback Resort, snowmaking crews have been working tirelessly to ensure a strong mix of early-season terrain, with the Nile Mile and Sunbowl trails debuting first. The resort's popular snow tubing park is set to open next week.

Blue Mountain in Palmerton plans to open its slopes on Friday, December 5, offering 13 trails and five lifts, while Shawnee Mountain will open on Friday, December 12, coinciding with its 50th-anniversary celebration. Ski Big Bear in Lackawaxen has not yet announced an opening date. SnowBrains reports that Jack Frost will also open on December 5, with an exciting lineup of events planned for its opening day.

In New Jersey, Mountain Creek in Vernon is set to welcome skiers on Saturday, December 6 with a to-be-announced trail lineup. Campgaw Mountain in Mahwah has yet to announce its opening date. Meanwhile, in New York, Mount Peter in Warwick is actively making snow and may open this weekend, though no firm date has been set.

The early start to the ski season is attributed to favorable cold temperatures and snowmaking efforts. As reported by the Pocono Record, many resorts in the region are taking advantage of the weather to prepare for a busy season. Skiers are advised to check individual resort websites for detailed information on operating hours and available trails.