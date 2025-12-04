Arctic Blast Brings Record-Low Temps to New Jersey

New Jersey is bracing for a severe drop in temperatures as an Arctic front moves through the state on Thursday (December 4). The National Weather Service forecasts that the cold front will bring dangerously low temperatures, with wind gusts reaching 25 to 35 mph. This frigid air mass could potentially break record low temperatures on Friday morning across many parts of the state.

As the front passes, temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens and low 20s, with single-digit lows possible in northwestern areas. Wind chills could make it feel even colder, dropping into the single digits inland and the teens elsewhere. According to NJ.com, some areas might not rise above freezing, making Friday one of the coldest days of the season.

Record low temperatures are at risk in several locations, including Newark, Trenton, and Atlantic City. Newark's current record of 15 degrees, set in 1935, and Trenton's record of 10 degrees from 1926 could be challenged. Forecasters also warn of possible snow showers along and north of Interstate 80, although significant accumulation is not expected.

The cold conditions will continue into the weekend, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s inland and lower 30s elsewhere on Friday. A weak low-pressure system may bring light snow to southern New Jersey on Friday night, with potential accumulations up to one inch.

The weather is expected to improve slightly on Saturday, with temperatures rebounding to the mid-30s to mid-40s. However, another cold front is predicted to arrive late Sunday, bringing more cold air early next week. Temperatures on Monday could again drop to the teens, with highs struggling to reach the low 30s.