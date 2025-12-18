Toll Hike Set for NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

Starting January 1, motorists using the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway will see a three percent increase in tolls. This hike aims to cover operating costs, maintenance, debt service, and reserve funds for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. The increased tolls are expected to generate over $2.3 billion, contributing to the authority's $2.8 billion budget for 2026.

According to Jersey Bee, the average toll on the turnpike will rise by 16 cents, while the toll at a Garden State Parkway barrier plaza will increase by 8 cents. Most tolled entry and exit locations on the parkway will see a 3-cent rise. The toll hike will also help address rising costs for state police services, utilities, and employee compensation.

The National Motorists Association is urging Governor Phil Murphy to veto the increase before leaving office, suggesting that Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill should decide on the necessity of the toll hike. They advocate for more transparent toll-setting in the future.