AAA Warns NJ Drivers Against Drunk Driving During New Year's Celebrations

As the new year approaches, AAA is warning drivers about the dangers of drunk driving, especially during this time when road travel peaks. According to AAA, December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, highlighting the need for safe driving practices. In New Jersey alone, there were 139 crashes involving suspected drunk drivers between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day last year. Similarly, New York state recorded over 800 impaired driving incidents in December for both 2024 and 2023.

AAA projects that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the 13-day holiday period from December 20 to January 1, a 2.2% increase from last year. Of these travelers, 109.5 million are expected to travel by car, making roads busier and potentially more dangerous. With this increase in travel, AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are urging people to plan for a safe ride home and to prevent friends and family from driving under the influence.

AAA's Vice President of Travel, Stacey Barber, emphasized the importance of planning safe rides during one of the most dangerous times of the year on the road. The organization also reminds drivers to follow the "Slow Down, Move Over" law to protect roadside workers and others.

The holiday season also sees a rise in air travel, with AAA projecting a record 8.03 million domestic flights, marking a 2.3% increase from last year. Despite the increase in travel, AAA stresses the importance of prioritizing safety and making responsible choices.