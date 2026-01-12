Former NJ Gov. Richard Codey Passes Away at 79

Former New Jersey Governor Richard Codey, a dedicated advocate for mental health, has died at the age of 79. Codey passed away on Sunday (January 11) at his home in Roseland, following a brief illness. Known for his long-standing service, Codey was New Jersey's longest-serving state lawmaker, having been sworn into the state Assembly in 1974 and retiring from the state Senate two years ago to spend more time with his family.

Codey became the state's governor in 2004 after Governor James McGreevey resigned amid a scandal. During his two-year tenure as governor, Codey focused on improving mental health care. He famously went undercover in a psychiatric hospital, exposing patient abuse and advocating for increased benefits for those with mental health issues.

Outgoing Governor Phil Murphy praised Codey for his contributions to building a healthier and safer future for New Jersey residents. Senator Cory Booker also honored Codey, highlighting his commitment to action and courage.