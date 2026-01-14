New Jersey Sees 16% Drop in Traffic-Related Deaths

Traffic-related deaths in New Jersey declined significantly in 2025, marking a 16% decrease in fatal crashes compared to the previous year. According to preliminary data from Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, there were 547 fatal crashes last year, down from 647 in 2024. The total number of deaths, including drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians, fell by 15%, from 684 in 2024 to 582 in 2025.

Pedestrian fatalities saw a notable decline of 24%, dropping from 230 to 175. Motorcycle fatalities experienced the most significant decrease, plummeting 40% from a record high of 120 in 2024 to 72 last year. Attorney General Platkin attributed these improvements to targeted traffic enforcement, driver education, and engineering safety enhancements across the state.

Despite these positive trends, Platkin emphasized the need for continued efforts to further reduce traffic fatalities. "Our office works tirelessly to keep our residents safe on the roads. But there is still more work for us to do to drive down traffic fatalities, as even one traffic fatality is one too many," he said.

New Jersey's decline in traffic fatalities aligns with a national trend, as data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated an 8% decrease in road deaths during the first half of 2025. New Jersey was among 38 states and territories to report fewer fatalities during that period.

Fifteen of New Jersey's 21 counties saw a reduction in fatalities, with Ocean County experiencing the most traffic deaths at 63, while Hunterdon County recorded the fewest at six. In January 2025, Governor Phil Murphy signed a law establishing the Target Zero Commission, a first-in-the-country initiative aimed at ending traffic fatalities by 2040.