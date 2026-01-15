New Jersey Police Launch "Goal Zero" Traffic Crackdown

New Jersey drivers should be on high alert as the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police has announced a statewide traffic enforcement blitz this Friday (January 16). The initiative, known as "Goal Zero," aims to reduce traffic fatalities during the busy start of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The enforcement will take place from 3 to 7 p.m., targeting the high-risk Friday afternoon period when traffic volumes typically increase.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will increase their presence on the roads, focusing on dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and intersection violations. The "Goal Zero" initiative is part of a broader effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries through a combination of enforcement, engineering, education, and community engagement.

According to NJ.com, last year saw a significant decline in traffic fatalities, with a 16% reduction compared to the previous year. This decrease translates to 107 fewer deaths on New Jersey roads. Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano, president of the association, emphasized the importance of coordinated enforcement and public education in achieving these results.

The "Goal Zero" initiative aligns with New Jersey's broader "Target Zero" vision, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities entirely. Michael J. Rizol Jr., director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, urged drivers to plan ahead, slow down, buckle up, drive sober, and stay alert, especially during peak travel times.