Cursive Writing Returns to New Jersey Classrooms

In a significant educational shift, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill on Monday (January 19) mandating cursive handwriting instruction for students in grades three through five. This decision marks one of Murphy's final acts as governor, as his second term concludes Tuesday (January 20). The new law, S1783/A3865, requires schools to teach students how to write and read cursive legibly, aiming to revive what some consider a lost art.

Governor Murphy emphasized the importance of cursive in understanding historical documents and completing everyday tasks like signing checks. "The return to including cursive instruction is especially meaningful as New Jersey celebrates the upcoming 250th anniversary of our country's founding," Murphy stated. He believes that cursive instruction provides cognitive benefits and prepares students for real-world tasks.

The bill received strong support from state legislators, including Senator Angela McKnight and Senator Shirley Turner, who highlighted cursive's developmental benefits. Turner noted that "writing by hand enhances learning by improving reading, comprehension, memory, fine motor, and critical thinking skills."

Despite its benefits, the reintroduction of cursive instruction faced opposition from some educational groups. The New Jersey School Boards Association argued that decisions about teaching cursive should be made locally, citing the already packed curriculum that includes civics, climate change, and financial literacy.

Nevertheless, supporters like Betsy Ginsburg, executive director of the Garden State Coalition of Schools, argue that teaching cursive is a matter of equity, particularly for lower-income students who might not learn it otherwise. The new requirements will take effect in the next full school year.