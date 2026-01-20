Sherrill Sworn In as New Jersey's Governor

Democrat Mikie Sherrill was sworn in as New Jersey's fifty-seventh governor today (January 20) in Newark, succeeding Phil Murphy. Sherrill, a former congresswoman and Navy helicopter pilot, is the second woman to hold the office in New Jersey history. She took her oath on a bound collection of the state Constitution, the U.S. Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence, which belonged to William Paterson, New Jersey’s second governor.

During her inauguration speech, Sherrill emphasized her commitment to making New Jersey more affordable and being a check on President Donald Trump’s administration. She highlighted her plans to tackle rising utility rates, stating, "I hope, New Jersey, you remember me when you open your electric bill and it hasn’t gone up another 20%." She immediately signed an executive order to freeze energy rates, fulfilling a campaign promise to address the state's affordability crisis.

Sherrill's victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli was seen as a pushback against President Trump’s policies. In her speech, she criticized Trump’s administration, drawing parallels between his presidency and King George III, the British monarch during the American Revolution.

The new governor also plans to focus on online safety for children, affordable housing, and transparency in state operations. She intends to work with power companies to increase electricity supply and lower costs over time, while also ramping up solar and battery storage efforts.

Sherrill's inauguration marks the first time since 1961 that one party has held New Jersey’s governor seat for three consecutive terms. The inaugural ball will take place at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford this evening.