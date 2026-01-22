Governor Urges New Jersey Residents to Stay Home During Storm

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is advising residents to remain indoors as a significant snowstorm approaches the state. Speaking on MSNBC, Sherrill emphasized the importance of preparation, urging county officials to ensure road treatment materials are ready. Forecasters predict the storm will bring between eight to 16 inches of snow across most of New Jersey from late Saturday night through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has indicated that the storm could particularly impact Central and South Jersey, with snow potentially lingering into Monday, depending on the storm's speed. According to Patch, temperatures are expected to drop, creating conditions conducive to significant snowfall.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential disruptions to travel, schools, and work. FOX29 suggests stocking up on essentials, having rock salt or ice melt, and ensuring a working snow shovel is available. Officials warn that travel could become treacherous, especially on major routes like I-95.

With the possibility of power outages due to the storm, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) advises relocating to heated community spaces if necessary. The storm's exact impact remains uncertain, and forecasts may change as the storm approaches.