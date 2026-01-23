NJ Transit Offers Cross-Honoring During Weekend Winter Storm

New Jersey Transit is implementing systemwide cross-honoring for Sunday and Monday as the region braces for significant winter weather expected to hit on January 25-26, 2026.

The transit agency plans to maintain normal weekend schedules when snow begins falling Sunday, but officials are urging passengers to travel only if absolutely necessary during the storm. Cross-honoring will allow customers to use their tickets or passes across different transportation modes, including bus, rail, light rail, and private carriers.

"With the winter storm approaching, we are keeping safety as our top priority," said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri. "That's why we are working diligently to prepare the transit system to maintain operations for as long as conditions safely allow, but customers should also prepare for potential service disruptions."

The cross-honoring system gives travelers flexibility during severe weather. For example, customers who typically take a bus from Rutherford to the Port Authority Bus Terminal can instead use their bus pass or ticket to take a train from Rutherford to New York Penn Station without additional cost.

NJ Transit has positioned key personnel across the system to respond to any impacts throughout the storm. The agency's Emergency Operations Center will closely monitor weather forecasts and conditions as the storm develops.

Depending on forecast confidence and changing conditions, NJ Transit may implement additional service adjustments, including possible temporary service suspensions on Sunday and Monday. Any such decisions will be communicated to the public as early as possible on Saturday.

Customers are strongly encouraged to check NJ Transit's website before traveling for the latest service information and to build extra travel time into their schedules, as delays and cancellations are possible due to the storm.

NJ Transit serves approximately 925,000 weekday trips across 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines, and Access Link paratransit service, making it the nation's largest statewide public transportation system.