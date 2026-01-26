Gov. Sherrill Ends NJ Storm Emergency as State Digs Out

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill lifted the state of emergency at noon Monday, January 26, 2026, following a severe winter storm that blanketed the state with up to 12 inches of snow over the weekend.

"Just because you see blacktop doesn't mean that you don't need to exercise caution," Governor Sherrill warned residents as the cleanup continues. Despite ending the emergency declaration, officials are urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as temperatures remain below freezing, creating dangerous icy conditions on roadways.

The emergency order, which had been in effect since 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 24, was initially implemented as the state braced for heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The governor thanked New Jersey residents for heeding warnings to stay off roads during the storm, allowing snow plows and salt spreaders to work efficiently.

State officials confirmed that utility companies have successfully restored power to all customers who experienced outages during the storm. The governor noted that the state has approximately 250,000 metric tons of salt on hand to address ongoing de-icing needs, which remain a challenge with forecasts predicting a week of frigid temperatures ahead.

This winter emergency follows Governor Sherrill's earlier declaration of a different kind of emergency. On January 20, her first day in office, Sherrill signed two executive orders declaring a state of emergency over electricity costs. Those orders aimed to freeze rate hikes and expand power generation in response to what her administration called "New Jersey's worsening electricity supply and affordability crisis."

As the state faces this week's extreme cold, PJM, the regional grid operator serving New Jersey, has been preparing to meet what Governor Sherrill described as "historic demand for electricity" during the cold snap. The preparation comes amid concerns about grid reliability, as PJM has predicted peak demand will jump 20% by 2030, largely due to growth in energy-intensive data centers.

Residents are encouraged to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information as the state continues to deal with the aftermath of the storm and prepares for the frigid week ahead.