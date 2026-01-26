Massive Winter Storm Blankets New Jersey with Up to 18 Inches of Snow

A powerful winter storm has buried New Jersey under more than a foot of snow in many areas, creating hazardous conditions across the Garden State on Monday (January 26).

The National Weather Service had issued winter storm warnings for 20 of New Jersey's 21 counties, with snowfall totals reaching between 12 to 18 inches north of Interstate 80 and 8 to 12 inches in central regions. The southeastern counties of Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland saw slightly lower accumulations of 6 to 8 inches, according to updated forecast maps.

Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency on Saturday evening ahead of the storm. "Beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Monday, New Jersey is expected to see heavy snowfall and severe conditions, and my top priority is the safety of our residents," Governor Sherrill said in a statement. "I urge all New Jerseyans to stay home, avoid travel, and follow all safety protocols during the storm."

The storm caused major disruptions to transportation networks across the state. The New Jersey Department of Transportation implemented a commercial vehicle restriction for tractor-trailers and other large vehicles on major highways. NJ Transit suspended bus and light rail service early Sunday, with train service shutting down after 2 p.m. More than 1,100 flights have been canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport for Sunday and Monday.

Ice accumulation has complicated the situation, particularly along the I-95 corridor and in southern New Jersey, where up to a quarter-inch of ice has formed on top of the snow. Combined with wind gusts of 20-30 mph, this has created dangerous conditions with the potential for downed trees, power lines, and outages.

In Hoboken, the Office of Emergency Management has urged residents to stay off roads while snow emergency routes are being enforced. "Public Works teams are out plowing and salting roads and shoveling public property," according to city officials. Towing operations have begun to clear vehicles from emergency routes.

Most school districts across the state have either canceled or delayed classes for Monday, with some disruptions expected to continue through Tuesday. New Jersey state offices are closed Monday as crews work to clear roads.

The National Weather Service warns that dangerously cold temperatures will persist after the storm passes. High temperatures through Wednesday will struggle to rise above 20 degrees, with lows in the single digits and wind chills between -10 and 0 degrees, creating risks for hypothermia and frostbite.

The bitter cold will ensure the snow remains on the ground throughout the week, with a slight chance of additional snowfall on Thursday.