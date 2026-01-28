North to Shore Festival Returns to NJ for Fourth Summer of Arts & Music

New Jersey's largest arts and music festival is set to return this summer for its fourth consecutive year. The North to Shore Festival will bring two weeks of performances, exhibitions, and community events to Newark and Asbury Park from June 13 through June 28, 2026.

Produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the festival has grown into the Garden State's premier summer cultural celebration since its launch in 2023. Last year's event attracted more than 160,000 attendees across its various venues.

"This is a festival that celebrates New Jersey as a destination for innovation and artistic expression, through the performing arts, the visual arts, film and more," said David Rodriguez, NJPAC's Executive Producer and Executive Vice President.

The 2026 festival will feature performances at iconic venues including Prudential Arena, NJPAC's Prudential Hall, Victoria Theater and Chambers Plaza in Newark, as well as the Stone Pony Summer Stage and Wonder Bar along Asbury Park's boardwalk district.

While the full lineup of headlining artists has not yet been announced, previous festivals have featured major performers including Santana, Alanis Morissette, Matchbox Twenty, and Halsey, alongside comedy acts like Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart, Tina Fey, and Bill Burr.

The festival maintains strong community connections through partnerships with local arts organizations. In Newark, the festival will collaborate with the Newark Arts Council, Newark Alliance, and the City of Newark's Arts and Education District. Asbury Park partnerships include AsburyFest, Asbury Underground, Carousel Art House, and Georgie's Bar.

"Artists who have made their homes in New Jersey, who've built careers in New Jersey's clubs, concert halls and galleries — they've always been a major feature of North to Shore. We can't wait to turn a spotlight on them again this summer," said Dr. Sherri-Ann Butterfield, NJPAC's Senior Vice President of Social Impact.

Beyond entertainment, the festival continues its social outreach through the Growing Healthy Pantries initiative, partnering with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and food distribution centers across the state to address food insecurity.

Tickets for the North to Shore Festival will go on sale February 27. Festival updates and performance details will be announced on the official website and through the North to Shore Festival app.