NJ Native Jacquie Pierri Skates for Italy in Milano Cortina Olympics

New Jersey native Jacquie Pierri is trading her hometown roots for international ice as she prepares to represent Italy as a defenseman in the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 35-year-old Montclair native will make her Olympic debut when Italy faces France on Thursday, one day before the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games.

Pierri's journey to the Italian national team has deep personal significance. Her father Al, who passed away from a heart attack while playing hockey, had Italian heritage. "Playing for a team in Italy with the Pierri name on my jersey will be very special," she told EcoAthletes while pursuing her citizenship.

Born on June 11, 1990, in Montclair, Pierri's hockey career has taken her across the globe. She played four years at Brown University before spending five seasons with the Calgary Inferno in the Canadian Women's Hockey League. Her professional journey later included stints with Stockholm's SDE HK and, since 2021, with the Eagles Bolzano in Italy, where she's known as a right-shot, stay-at-home defenseman according to her Olympic athlete profile.

Off the ice, Pierri balances athletic excellence with environmental advocacy. She holds a master's degree in sustainable energy systems from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and works as a climate activist through organizations like EcoAthletes and Extinction Rebellion. Her master's thesis focused on energy-efficient refrigerant options for ice rinks.

"I was excited to find out about EcoAthletes since I've been looking for ways to use my platform to explore and promote the powerful intersection of sports and climate," Pierri said of her environmental work.

The Montclair native will return to New Jersey this spring for her induction into the New Jersey High School Hall of Fame, adding another achievement to her remarkable career.

As the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics approach, Pierri's unique journey from New Jersey to representing Italy on the Olympic stage highlights the international nature of athletic careers and the personal connections that drive Olympic dreams.