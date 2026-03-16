Tornado Watch Issued for Northwest New Jersey and Pocono Mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwestern New Jersey and the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, effective until 7 p.m. tonight (March 16). This alert covers Sussex and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton and Monroe Counties in Pennsylvania.

The watch comes as part of a broader warning for severe thunderstorms expected to hit the region. According to the National Weather Service, the primary threats include damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

The forecast indicates that the severe weather will intensify Monday afternoon and evening, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph or higher. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated, raising concerns about localized flash flooding. Residents are advised to review their severe weather plans and stay informed about weather updates.

Following the storms, temperatures are expected to drop significantly Monday night, with a chance of light snow showers. Tuesday will remain cold, with highs around 40 degrees and wind chills making it feel much colder.

As the weather system progresses, conditions are expected to improve by Wednesday, though temperatures will stay on the cooler side with lighter winds.