New Jersey Gas Prices Jump Ahead of Spring Break

Gas prices in New Jersey are on the rise, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas reaching $3.79, according to AAA's latest figures on Wednesday (March 19). This marks an increase of 25 cents from last week, although it remains below the national average of $3.88 per gallon.

The surge in prices comes as the spring break season approaches, a time when gasoline demand typically increases. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has also contributed to the rise in crude oil prices, which are now in the mid-$70 per barrel range. This has led to a nationwide jump in gas prices, with the national average rising nearly 35 cents since last week.

In New Jersey, the price increase is significant, with the state experiencing the 16th-largest jump in the nation. The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Bergen County, where the average price is $3.71 per gallon, while Cape May County sees the highest average price at $3.92 per gallon.

Despite the recent increase, New Jersey drivers are still paying less than those in the most expensive markets, such as California, where prices have reached $5.36 per gallon. However, New Jersey remains among the top 10 most expensive states for public EV charging, with a cost of 45 cents per kilowatt hour.

With gasoline demand expected to continue rising as the weather warms up, drivers in New Jersey and across the nation may need to prepare for further price increases in the coming weeks.