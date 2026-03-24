Sussex County Fairgrounds Hosts Free Home & Outdoor Show Saturday

Homeowners in Sussex County have a chance to explore the latest in remodeling, landscaping, and outdoor living at the 2026 Wingle Supply Home & Outdoor Living Show this Saturday (March 28). The event, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for all attendees.

The show is designed for anyone interested in upgrading their indoor or outdoor spaces. Visitors can browse a wide range of exhibitors specializing in home remodeling, landscaping, cabinetry, appliances, paving, water conditioning, energy solutions, and more.

The event is sponsored by Vaughan Seal Coating and Paving, Berkshire Hathaway Gross & Jansen Realtors. Attendees can connect with trusted local businesses, view visual displays, and receive expert advice for projects of any size.

The show offers inspiration and resources for both minor updates and major renovations. Homeowners can gather ideas, meet professionals, and explore creative solutions tailored to their needs.

No advance registration is required, and all are welcome to attend.