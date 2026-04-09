Garden State Expands Fishing Opportunities with More Days and Ponds

New Jersey anglers are in for a treat as the state's fishing season kicks off on Saturday (April 11). This year, the state is offering 19 extra fishing days and adding 30 new ponds for fishing enthusiasts. The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife has already stocked over 180,000 trout in ponds and lakes, with plans to release a total of about 570,000 trout by the end of the season.

In a bid to enhance fishing experiences, state officials have decided to keep fishing lakes and ponds open all year round and have lifted restrictions on fishing hours. From the season's start through the end of May, anglers can keep trout that are at least nine inches long, with a daily limit of six trout in most waters.

According to FishingBooker, trout are highly popular in New Jersey, and the state has a continuous stocking program that spans spring, summer, and winter. This program covers over 200 waterways, ensuring year-round fishing opportunities.

The official trout fishing season begins in spring and runs until mid-March of the following year. However, certain bodies of water, such as Holdover Trout Lakes and Lake Hopatcong, remain open for catch-and-release fishing even during stocking periods.

For more information on stocking schedules and specific regulations, anglers can visit the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife's website.