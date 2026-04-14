17-Year-Olds Can Vote in NJ Primaries If 18 by Election

Across New Jersey, a new law allows 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections if they will be 18 by the general election on November 3. This change, effective January 1, 2026, under the New Voter Empowerment Act, aims to boost youth participation in elections. The law was signed by former Governor Phil Murphy in 2024 and is part of efforts to engage young voters in the democratic process.

Eligible teens can participate in the upcoming June 2 primaries, which include races for all 13 New Jersey congressional districts, the U.S. Senate seat held by Cory Booker, and various local positions. The deadline to register for these primaries is May 12. According to Maria Wood of the New Jersey State Bar Foundation, the law is designed to encourage lifelong voting habits by involving young people early.

New Jersey joins nearly two dozen states with similar laws. The Civics Center highlights that high school students are being encouraged to register through initiatives like the High School Voter Registration Law, which mandates schools to provide voter registration information.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon emphasized the importance of civic engagement among young people. She noted that registering to vote in New Jersey is straightforward, with options for online registration using a driver's license or Social Security number.

The law's implementation is expected to bridge the registration gap between young and older voters. Currently, less than 50% of 18-year-olds are registered compared to over 80% of those aged 45 and older. Efforts are underway to increase awareness and participation among young voters, with organizations like Vote16NJ actively promoting voter registration in high schools.