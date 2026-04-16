Film Shoots Decline Across US -- Except in New Jersey

Film production across the United States has seen a decline in the first quarter of 2026, with New Jersey emerging as a notable exception. The Garden State experienced a 45% increase in filming counts and a 37% rise in production spending, according to data from the production intelligence platform ProdPro. This growth is attributed to a combination of tax incentives, robust studio infrastructure, and a skilled workforce.

New Jersey's film industry is thriving, even as states like California, New York, and Georgia face declines. California, despite remaining the top state with $1.48 billion in production spending, saw a 14% drop in filming counts. New York experienced a similar decline, while emerging markets like Georgia and New Mexico also reported significant decreases in both filming counts and production spending.

The surge in New Jersey's film activity is partly due to major projects like Steven Spielberg's sci-fi feature 'Disclosure Day' and Amazon MGM's biopic 'I Play Rocky,' which chose the state for its favorable tax deals. The Hollywood Reporter notes that New Jersey is often referred to as "Hollywood East" due to its burgeoning industry.

The state's future in film looks promising, with three major studio complexes under development. Netflix is investing $1 billion in a new facility at Fort Monmouth, projected to create 1,500 permanent jobs. Paramount and Lionsgate are also establishing significant presences in Bayonne and Newark, respectively.

NJ.com reports that New Jersey's growth in film production is expected to continue, bolstered by its strategic location and competitive advantages. As other states grapple with declining numbers, New Jersey's film industry is set to expand further.