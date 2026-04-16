NJ Lottery Scratch-Offs to Feature Real Dogs

The New Jersey Lottery is set to launch a unique scratch-off ticket series featuring real dogs, marking the first time pets will appear on lottery tickets in the state. The new "Jersey Dog" scratch-off game will debut on May 4, showcasing 50 dogs chosen from thousands of entries submitted by pet owners across New Jersey.

Among these, 18 dogs have been selected as the official "Top Dogs," representing a diverse mix of breeds, sizes, and personalities. The dogs were chosen through the Lottery's "Jersey's Top Dogs" contest, which allowed the public to participate in designing the scratch-off tickets for the first time.

According to a report by PIX11, the initiative aims to engage the community and bring a fresh perspective to the lottery experience. The contest allowed legal residents of New Jersey, aged 18 and older, to enter their pets for a chance to be featured.

The "Jersey Dog" scratch-off game is expected to draw attention from both lottery enthusiasts and dog lovers. The New Jersey Lottery encourages responsible play and reminds participants that they must be 18 or older to purchase lottery tickets. For those with gambling concerns, support is available through the 1-800-GAMBLER hotline.

For more information on the contest and the featured dogs, visit the official Jersey's Top Dogs website.