New Jersey Lawmakers Propose Heart Screenings For Student Athletes

New Jersey lawmakers are introducing new legislation aimed at protecting high school students from sudden cardiac arrest. The proposal, called Marcus's Law, would require all students to undergo heart testing before participating in high school sports for the first time.

The measure is inspired by the story of 16-year-old Mahwah student and soccer player, Marcus Kayal, who died from an undetected heart condition in 2019. Jordan Schwartz, a junior at Westwood Regional High School, has been working alongside Congressman Josh Gottheimer to push for this legislation. According to Daily Voice, the bill is designed to prevent tragedies like Marcus's by catching heart problems before students take the field.

In addition to mandatory heart screenings, Congressman Gottheimer is advocating for defibrillators to be available at all locations where student athletes are active. Supporters say these steps could help save lives by allowing for early detection and emergency response during sporting events.

If passed, Marcus's Law would apply to all high school athletes in New Jersey as soon as they try out for school teams. Lawmakers and advocates hope the bill will serve as a model for other states looking to protect young athletes from hidden cardiac risks.