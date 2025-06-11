NJ Transit Rail Engineers Ratify New Contract

The union representing New Jersey Transit's rail engineers has ratified a new contract. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen voted overwhelmingly in favor of the agreement, with 398 votes for and 21 against. The contract awaits approval from NJ Transit's board, which is expected to vote on it at their meeting on July 17.

According to NJ.com, the contract is retroactive to 2020 and will expire in 2028. It includes significant pay raises for engineers, bringing their hourly wage to over $50, along with retroactive wages and a signing bonus. NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri described the agreement as "fair and fiscally responsible," balancing fair compensation with budgetary discipline.

The contract was reached after extensive negotiations involving the National Mediation Board in Washington, D.C. A 3-day strike, which began on May 16, halted commuter trains and forced NJ Transit to increase bus services. The union had been in a five-year dispute over wages, seeking parity with engineers at other railroads like Amtrak and Metro North. Union officials stated that NJ Transit engineers were previously among the lowest paid in the country.

New Jersey Monitor reported that the union made concessions on health care benefits and work rules to secure the wage increases without triggering "me too" clauses that could lead to similar demands from other unions. The ratification marks the likely end of the prolonged contract dispute, but the finalization depends on the NJ Transit board's approval.