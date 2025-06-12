New Jersey Ends Statewide Drought Warning

The Murphy Administration announced on Wednesday (June 11) that New Jersey has lifted its statewide drought warning, which had been in effect since last fall. Improved rainfall patterns over recent months have allowed most regions to return to normal conditions. However, the Coastal South region will remain under a drought watch due to slower recovery in water levels.

Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette expressed relief at the return of more typical rainfall patterns, acknowledging the efforts of the public, water utilities, and local governments in promoting water conservation. "Even though conditions have improved, water conservation is always important, especially as drought conditions become more persistent as a result of climate change," LaTourette stated.

The drought warning was initially declared in November 2024, following a drought watch issued the previous month. The state experienced record-breaking dry conditions, including the driest fall on record and the third driest September. However, recent precipitation has ranged from 12 to 15 inches across the state, with most counties receiving a surplus of one to three inches above normal.

Despite the overall improvement, the Coastal South region, which includes parts of Atlantic, Cape May, and other counties, remains under watch status due to last year's sharp rainfall deficits and the region's porous aquifers. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to monitor drought indicators and advises residents to conserve water.