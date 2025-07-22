New Jersey Public Schools Ranked Third in U.S.

New Jersey's public education system has been ranked third in the nation, according to a recent survey by WalletHub. The Garden State moved up one spot from last year's ranking, trailing only Massachusetts and Connecticut. New Jersey's strong performance is attributed to high test scores and favorable pupil-to-teacher ratios.

The survey, released on Monday (July 21), evaluated public school systems across 50 states and the District of Columbia using 32 metrics, including performance, safety, and instructor credentials. New Jersey excelled in reading, achieving the second-best reading test scores, and ranked fifth in math scores for both fourth and eighth graders. Additionally, the state boasts the third-best share of public schools in the top 700 nationwide, with approximately 8.6% of its schools making the list.

WalletHub's analysis highlights New Jersey's commitment to digital learning and technology integration in education. The state also ranks second for students scoring at least a 3 on Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

Despite these achievements, Massachusetts and Connecticut hold the top two spots. Massachusetts leads with the highest test scores in core subjects and a strong safety record. Connecticut follows with high ACT scores and a significant percentage of top-ranking public schools.

World Population Review notes that New Jersey's educational success is supported by substantial financial investment, spending approximately $21,866 per student, and it ranks second for overall school quality and eleventh for safety.

The survey underscores the importance of public education in providing quality learning opportunities for all students, regardless of their background. As New Jersey continues to improve its education system, it serves as a model for other states aiming to enhance their public schools.