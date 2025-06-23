NJ Heat Wave: Temps to Exceed 100 Degrees

New Jersey is under an extreme heat warning as temperatures are expected to soar past 100 degrees today (Monday, June 23). The National Weather Service has issued warnings for all 21 counties, with the hottest day anticipated to be Tuesday (June 24). In Trenton, temperatures could reach 103 degrees, while heat index values across the state may range between 100 and 110 degrees, creating hazardous conditions.

According to NJ.com, the heat wave is expected to peak early this week, with little overnight relief as temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and check on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and those without air conditioning.

Air quality alerts have been issued for all counties, warning of potential health risks, especially for those with respiratory issues. NorthJersey.com reports that the heat wave is caused by a "heat dome," a high-pressure system trapping heat over the region.

The extreme heat is expected to last through Wednesday (June 25), with temperatures moderating slightly by Thursday (June 26). A shift in weather patterns may bring scattered thunderstorms and cooler temperatures later in the week.