NJ Transit Unveils "Pizza and Pints" Map for Riders

NJ Transit has launched an interactive map called "Pizza and Pints" to help riders find local breweries, pizzerias, wineries, and distilleries along their commute. The map, which includes approximately 150 food and beverage establishments, allows users to search by location, transit line, or specific craving.

According to NBC New York, NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri stated that the initiative aims to boost economic activity for New Jersey-based businesses and increase recreational ridership. By offering easy access to some of New Jersey's best spots via public transit, the map encourages both new and existing customers to explore these local establishments.

Riders can access the map online and use it to plan their trips around their favorite pizza, beer, or wine destinations, enhancing their commuting experience while supporting local businesses.