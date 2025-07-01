Severe Storms Leave Thousands Without Power in New Jersey

Severe thunderstorms swept through New Jersey on Monday (June 30), leaving more than 6,600 residents without power. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning as the storms brought damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding to parts of the state. According to NJ.com, the power outages affected homes and businesses across the Garden State, with ongoing electrical disruptions reported.

The storms, which continued into Tuesday (July 1), posed a high risk of severe weather, including heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding. NJ.com reported that while there is no major threat of hail or tornadoes, the risk of small stream flooding remains throughout the day.

Residents are advised to stay alert and prepared for potential weather-related hazards as the storms progress.