Sussex County Hosts 4th of July Fireworks Displays

Sussex County is gearing up for a vibrant 4th of July weekend filled with fireworks displays and family-friendly events. The festivities begin on Thursday (July 3) with Lake Mohawk's annual fireworks show in Sparta. Although part of a private event at the Lake Mohawk Country Club, the fireworks can be enjoyed from spots like Mohawk Avenue School and Sparta Theater Center. Local restaurants, including St. Moritz and Krogh’s Restaurant, offer special dining packages with views of the show.

On Friday (July 4), Vernon Community Fireworks Day will light up the sky at Mountain Creek's Great Lawn. This event offers live music, a petting zoo, and lawn games, with parking proceeds supporting the Vernon Fire Departments. Attendees can also enjoy rides on the Alpine Mountain Coaster and various food options.

Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host the Sussex County Miners’ Hometown Heroes Night on Friday (July 4), featuring a pregame parade, a baseball game, and a fireworks finale. The celebrations continue on Saturday (July 5) with another baseball game and fireworks display at the stadium.

These events promise a weekend of joy, excitement, and patriotism for Sussex County residents and visitors.