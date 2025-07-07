NJ Native Hailed for Heroic Texas Flood Rescues

Scott Ruskan, a 26-year-old U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer from Oxford, New Jersey, is being praised for his heroic efforts during a devastating flood in Texas. During his first rescue mission, Ruskan helped save 165 people affected by the flash floods that have claimed at least 80 lives.

The massive rainstorm struck on the Fourth of July, causing catastrophic flooding in central Texas, particularly affecting Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer camp near the Guadalupe River. Roads were impassable, and strong currents made boat rescues impossible, leaving helicopters as the only viable rescue option. Ruskan, stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, was part of a team that flew in Blackhawk and MH-65 helicopters to the scene. As the only triage coordinator, Ruskan was left on the ground to manage the rescue operations, according to the New York Post.

Ruskan's efforts were highlighted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who called him an "American hero" and praised his selfless courage. Ruskan, a former accountant, enlisted in the Coast Guard in 2021 and completed his training in California before being stationed in Texas. He emphasized that his actions were part of the Coast Guard's mission, sharing credit with his fellow guardsmen and other agencies involved in the rescue efforts.

Fox News reported that the situation at Camp Mystic was dire, with five campers confirmed dead and others still missing. Despite the challenging conditions, Ruskan and his team worked tirelessly to evacuate nearly 200 survivors. Ruskan's primary role was triaging and providing comfort to the terrified campers and staff, many of whom were shoeless and in pajamas.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with local, state, and national first responders continuing to search for those still missing. Ruskan remains humble, stating that any Coast Guard member would have done the same in his position.