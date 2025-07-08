Drenching Rain, Heat Continue to Bake New Jersey

New Jersey is experiencing severe weather conditions as the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal bring heavy rain and intense heat to the region. The state is under a flood watch, with up to six inches of rain expected in some areas, potentially leading to flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several counties, including Sussex and Warren, effective through Tuesday (July 8) evening, as reported by NJ.com.

A heat advisory remains in effect, with heat index values potentially exceeding 100 degrees this week. According to NBC New York, Ocean, Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Hunterdon counties are under a heat advisory. Additionally, a rip current statement has been issued for the Jersey Shore, warning of life-threatening conditions.

The tropical moisture from Chantal is enhancing showers and storms, with rainfall rates possibly reaching two inches per hour. The heaviest rain is expected to taper off by Tuesday evening, though showers may persist overnight. The Weather Prediction Center warns of life-threatening surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast.

As the week progresses, New Jersey can expect more storm chances, with damaging wind gusts posing a threat on Tuesday. The unsettled weather is expected to continue, with cloudy skies and thunderstorms likely through Friday.