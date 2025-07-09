Early Childhood Education Expands in NJ

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed several bills on Wednesday (July 9) aimed at expanding access to early childhood education. The signing took place at the Plainfield Early Learning Center, highlighting the state's commitment to universal pre-kindergarten (pre-k) and full-day kindergarten programs.

These legislative measures are part of a multi-year effort under the Murphy administration to ensure that all children in New Jersey have access to free, high-quality early education. Currently, over half of New Jersey's elementary-serving school districts offer free preschool, a number that has been steadily increasing.

Governor Murphy stated, "With today’s bill signing, we are moving forward in making free, universal preschool and free, full-day kindergarten a reality in every corner of our state." The new legislation codifies the preschool funding formula and mandates that all elementary-serving districts provide full-day kindergarten by the 2029-2030 school year.

The bills also extend contract terms for preschool providers to three years, allowing for more stability and growth in the state's early education system. Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz emphasized the importance of these measures, stating, "Investing in early education is one of the most powerful ways to transform our communities."

The legislation is expected to face challenges in implementation, but the administration remains committed to providing the necessary support to school districts and community partners. The goal is to ensure that every child in New Jersey starts their educational journey with a strong foundation, regardless of their family's socioeconomic status.