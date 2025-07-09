Storms Knock Out Power for Thousands in New Jersey

Severe thunderstorms swept across New Jersey on Tuesday (July 8), leaving over 20,000 residents without power and causing significant disruptions. The storms, which featured heavy rain and gusty winds, were particularly severe in Burlington and Mercer counties, where more than 5,500 outages were reported. By Wednesday morning (July 9), power had been restored to most affected areas, with Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G) reporting only 186 customers without electricity and Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) showing 438 remaining outages, according to Yahoo News.

The storms also impacted air travel, causing delays at Newark Liberty International Airport. The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines for updates, as departure delays were reported to be up to 45 minutes, according to FlightAware.com.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across several counties, warning of gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail. The service also cautioned that more thunderstorms, along with potential flooding and high winds, could occur by Wednesday evening, as reported by NJ.com.