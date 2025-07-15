Flood Watch Issued for Several New Jersey Counties

A Flood Watch has been issued for several counties in New Jersey due to an anticipated round of storms expected to bring heavy rainfall on Wednesday (July 16). The watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night for Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, and Mercer counties. According to the National Weather Service, storms could produce up to two inches of rain per hour, potentially causing flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as urban regions.

The announcement follows recent heavy rainfall that led to significant flooding across parts of New Jersey and New York. As reported by USA TODAY, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties in the state due to severe thunderstorms and flash flooding. In some areas of northern New Jersey, rainfall totals reached between three and 6.5 inches.

Residents are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the flood watch period. The National Weather Service has warned that excessive runoff could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams, with urban areas also at risk of flooding.

Emergency responders are actively working to mitigate the impact of the flooding, and the public is encouraged to monitor weather updates and be prepared to take action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued. For more information on flood safety, visit the National Weather Service website.