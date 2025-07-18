Gov. Murphy Signs Law to Enhance Road Safety for Pedestrians

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a new law on Thursday (July 17) in Maplewood to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The legislation, known as A4765/S4146, updates the state's driver education program to include rules for safely sharing the road with pedestrians and cyclists. It requires drivers to learn how to approach and pass them safely, including maintaining a four-foot distance or changing lanes when possible.

The law is part of the Murphy Administration's broader efforts to reduce traffic fatalities, building on the Target Zero Commission's goal to eliminate preventable traffic deaths by 2040. Governor Murphy, joined by crash victims and advocates, emphasized the importance of fostering a new generation of responsible drivers. "Today’s legislation marks another essential step toward reducing roadside fatalities and making our streets safer," Murphy stated.

Traffic fatalities in New Jersey have decreased by 17 percent, and pedestrian fatalities have dropped by 31 percent compared to the same period last year. The law, which goes into effect next year, also mandates that driver’s manuals include information on sharing roads with pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, and scooter riders.

The legislation has received widespread support from lawmakers and safety advocates. Scott Schoenborn, whose daughter was severely injured by a motorist, expressed hope that the law will raise awareness among drivers and pedestrians. "This new law is a step in the right direction," Schoenborn said.

The law aims to create a safer driving culture in New Jersey, ensuring that all road users, especially vulnerable ones, are protected.