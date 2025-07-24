Murphy Signs Law for Digital Driver's Licenses in NJ

Governor Phil Murphy has signed a new law requiring the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) to develop digital driver's licenses and non-driver ID cards. Announced Wednesday (July 23) in Trenton, the legislation aims to modernize state-issued identification by offering digital options accessible via smartphones and other electronic devices.

Governor Murphy emphasized the convenience and security of digital IDs, stating, "Digital driver's licenses will make life easier for drivers across New Jersey." The digital licenses, also known as mobile driver's licenses (mDLs), will be optional and issued alongside traditional printed IDs. The initiative aligns New Jersey with at least 15 other states that have launched similar programs.

The legislation, known as A3518/S1297, includes strong privacy and security measures. Under the law, presenting a digital license does not allow for a device search, and all interactions with verifiers are logged for transparency. The MVC is tasked with ensuring these digital IDs have strong encryption and tamper-resistant features.

The law, which was passed with bipartisan support, was sponsored by Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Assemblyman William Sampson IV, Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, Senator Nellie Pou, and Senator Patrick Diegnan. Assemblyman Calabrese highlighted the benefits of the new system, saying, "By modernizing our ID system, we are reducing wait times, enhancing public safety, and ensuring that personal information remains protected in the digital age."

The MVC plans a user-friendly rollout and is set to implement the system 44 months after the law's enactment. The Fiscal Year 2025 Appropriations Act includes $1.5 million for this purpose. The new system is expected to enhance ID verification in various scenarios, including traffic stops and online services.

For more information, residents can visit the NJ MVC website for updates and educational resources on digital licenses.