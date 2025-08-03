Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Shakes New Jersey, Felt Across Region

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday night (August 2), causing tremors felt across the region, including parts of New York and Connecticut. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles and was centered in Bergen County.

Though classified as light, the quake was widely felt due to efficient seismic wave propagation in the eastern United States. The USGS received over 10,500 responses to its "Did You Feel It?" survey, with most respondents reporting weak to light shaking. No injuries or damage have been reported, as confirmed by Mayor Ron Kistner of Hasbrouck Heights and Bergen County authorities.

The earthquake was a result of faulting at shallow depths in the Earth's crust, and while it did not occur near a plate boundary, such "intraplate" earthquakes can happen. Since 1950, there have been 43 other earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or larger within approximately 155 miles of this event. The largest was a 4.8 magnitude quake in April 2024.

Despite the unexpected tremor, experts assure there is no cause for alarm. USGS Analyst Xan Davidson stated, "We would not expect there to be a lot of damage from a 3.0." The earthquake serves as a reminder that while not frequent, seismic activity can occur in the region.