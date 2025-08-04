PATH Train Fire Causes Service Disruptions in NJ

A fire on a PATH train disrupted service in New Jersey on Monday morning (August 4). The incident occurred at Newport Station around 6:20 a.m., causing smoke to fill the train and station. As a result, PATH service between Hoboken and World Trade Center, as well as between Journal Square and 33rd Street, was suspended during the morning rush hour. Several passengers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Port Authority confirmed that the fire started under an eastbound train. According to officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. PATH employees and the Jersey City Fire Department responded to the scene.

Service on the Hoboken–33rd Street line has since resumed, but delays continue to affect the system. NJ Transit is cross-honoring PATH tickets, with buses and ferries also accommodating affected commuters.

Commuters shared videos of the incident on social media, showing thick smoke and passengers evacuating the train. Some described the flames as "five feet high," leading to chaotic scenes as people rushed to safety.

The PATH system has apologized for the disruption and is working to resolve the issue. They are providing updates as the situation develops.