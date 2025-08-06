Rutgers Expert: NJ Quakes Not a Concern

A seismologist from Rutgers University, Roberto Masis, has reassured residents that the recent series of earthquakes in New Jersey is not a cause for concern. Masis explained that these quakes are a reminder that earthquakes do occur, and there are still many unknown faults.

On Tuesday (August 5), a magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck near Hillsdale at a depth of over seven miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). This followed a 3.0 magnitude quake in Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday night. The recent activity also includes a 1.6 magnitude quake in Morris County last month.

Masis told CBS News that experiencing two earthquakes in less than two weeks is not unusual for the area. He noted that the New Jersey region typically feels earthquakes every two to three years. Lucy Jones, another seismologist, explained that the New York metro area, unlike California, is situated in the middle of a tectonic plate. This location causes residual stress, making it difficult to predict where earthquakes will occur.

Jones added that the rocks on the East Coast are colder and harder, allowing them to transmit energy more effectively than the faults in California, which do not conduct energy as well. No significant damage, injuries, or deaths have been reported following the recent quakes.