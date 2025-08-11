Peak Tick Season Hits New Jersey, Lyme Disease Cases Rise

Lyme disease cases in New Jersey have surged, with more than 4,000 cases reported this year, marking an increase of over 1,000 cases compared to 2020. This rise coincides with peak tick season in the state, particularly affecting counties like Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Monmouth, and Ocean. The New Jersey Department of Health has also noted an uptick in tick-related emergency room visits.

Health officials in Hunterdon County have issued alerts, urging residents to take precautions against ticks, especially deer ticks, which are highly active during the summer months. According to NJ.com, Deputy Director Shaun C. Van Doren emphasized the importance of prevention, stating, "We’re now in the peak season for tick activity, especially for deer ticks, which are very small and easy to miss."

In 2024, the state reported 7,200 tick-borne illnesses, more than doubling the 3,110 cases reported in 2020. These parasites can transmit serious illnesses, including Lyme disease and babesiosis. Other tick species, like Longhorned ticks and Lone Star ticks, are also active. While Longhorned ticks primarily affect animals, they can pose risks to humans. Lone Star ticks, more common in southern New Jersey, can transmit ehrlichiosis and have been linked to alpha-gal syndrome, a red meat allergy.

The Hunterdon County Health Department recommends preventive measures to protect against tick bites. For more information on tick identification and prevention, residents can contact the Health Department or visit their website.