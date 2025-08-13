Morris County Tops NJ as Best Place to Raise a Family

Morris County has been ranked as the best place in New Jersey to raise a family, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated all 21 counties in the state based on factors such as housing values, school quality, recreational opportunities, and childcare costs. Morris County emerged as the leader with a significant 42.66% increase in home values, a near-perfect school rating of 9.94 out of 10, and average childcare costs of $179 per week. The county achieved a "Best Places to Raise a Family Index" score of 75.19, the highest in New Jersey.

Monmouth County secured the second spot with a 58.31% increase in home values and a school rating of 8.24. Somerset County followed in third place, with Bergen and Hunterdon counties rounding out the top five. The study highlighted that strong school performance and affordable childcare were consistent factors among the top-ranking counties. In Morris County, the combination of excellent academics and access to recreational amenities contributed significantly to its top ranking.

The study also noted that Cape May County, known more for its beaches than its educational offerings, placed sixth. Other counties in the top ten included Mercer, Union, Gloucester, and Burlington. The findings suggest that despite high taxes, New Jersey parents value the quality of upbringing their children receive in these counties.